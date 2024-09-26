Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1814

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 I.G.S.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 I.G.S.
5 Thaler 1814 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1814 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1814 I.G.S.
Ducat 1814 I.G.S.
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1814 S
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1814 S
1/48 Thaler 1814 S
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1814 Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1814 Pattern
Thaler 1814 Pattern
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler 1814 Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1814 Pattern
Thaler 1814 Pattern
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 21
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search