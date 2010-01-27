Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
7733 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
7096 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price

