Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)