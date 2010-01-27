Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
7733 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
7096 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
