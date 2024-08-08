Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1814 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search