Ducat 1814 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition AU (3)