Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1814 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1814 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1814 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1736 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 I.G.S. at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
4524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1814 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1814 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search