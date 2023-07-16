Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

