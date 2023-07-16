Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13698 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 JPY
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1814 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

