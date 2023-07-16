Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1814 (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (11)
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13698 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search