4 Pfennig 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (7)