Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
4 Pfennig 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,7 - 9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
