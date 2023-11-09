Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

4 Pfennig 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1809 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1809 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,7 - 9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1809 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

