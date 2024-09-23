Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1809

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1809 S.G.H.
Ducat 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 94
Obverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1809 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 8 Pfennige 1809 H
Reverse 8 Pfennige 1809 H
8 Pfennige 1809 H
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1809 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1809 H
4 Pfennig 1809 H
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1809 H
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1809 H
3 Pfennig 1809 H
Average price
Sales
0 0

Commemorative coins

Obverse Ducat 1809 KR 400 years of Leipzig University
Reverse Ducat 1809 KR 400 years of Leipzig University
Ducat 1809 KR 400 years of Leipzig University
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 17
