Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1809
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1809
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Commemorative
Golden coins
10 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
6200 $
Sales
0
2
5 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
1
Ducat 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
13
Silver coins
Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
120 $
Sales
1
94
Thaler 1809 S.G.H. Mining
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
24
2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
29
1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
18
1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
55
1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H.
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
16
8 Pfennige 1809 H
Average price
720 $
Sales
0
14
Copper coins
4 Pfennig 1809 H
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
15
3 Pfennig 1809 H
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Commemorative coins
Ducat 1809 KR 400 years of Leipzig University
Average price
7500 $
Sales
0
17
