Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 "400 years of Leipzig University" with mark KR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition AU (8) XF (9)