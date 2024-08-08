Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 "400 years of Leipzig University" with mark KR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (11)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7430 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1809 "400 years of Leipzig University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search