Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 "400 years of Leipzig University" with mark KR. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7430 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 KR "400 years of Leipzig University" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1809 "400 years of Leipzig University", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

