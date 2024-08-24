Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
