Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2971 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

