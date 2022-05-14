Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2971 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (11) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)