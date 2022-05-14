Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1809 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2971 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1809 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search