1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

