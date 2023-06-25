Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frühwald (3)
- Grün (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 26, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search