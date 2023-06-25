Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2055 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - October 18, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date October 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Frühwald - June 26, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date June 26, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

