Ducat 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (10)