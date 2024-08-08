Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
3903 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
