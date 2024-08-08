Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1809 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1809 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • UBS (3)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
3903 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1809 S.G.H. at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

