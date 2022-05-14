Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

