1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (6)