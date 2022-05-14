Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
