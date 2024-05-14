1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

