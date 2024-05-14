Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
