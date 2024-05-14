Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

