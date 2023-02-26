Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
8 Pfennige 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,3247 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 8 Pfennige
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search