Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

8 Pfennige 1809 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 8 Pfennige 1809 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 8 Pfennige 1809 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,3247 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 8 Pfennige
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1809 H at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

