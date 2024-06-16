Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

