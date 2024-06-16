Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
