2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (15) VF (5) F (1)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (1)

Helios (1)

Höhn (13)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)