Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12
