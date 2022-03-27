Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Kroha - December 6, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date December 6, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1809 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
