Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1822

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1822 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1822 I.G.S.
Ducat 1822 I.G.S.
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1822 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S.
2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S.
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S.
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1822 S
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1822 S
3 Pfennig 1822 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 S
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 S
1 Pfennig 1822 S
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 12
