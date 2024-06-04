Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
