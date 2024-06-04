Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

