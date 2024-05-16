Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Date April 11, 2023
Condition VF
Date April 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
