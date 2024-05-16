Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 11, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

