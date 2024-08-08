Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1822 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1822 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,850. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

