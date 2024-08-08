Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,850. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2234 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
