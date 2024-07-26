Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2237 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1822 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search