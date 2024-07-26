Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1822 with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2237 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
