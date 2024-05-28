Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
12
