Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1822 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

