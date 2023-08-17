Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

