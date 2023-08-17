1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (6) No grade (2)