Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1822 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2222 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
