1 Pfennig 1822 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5392 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) No grade (7)