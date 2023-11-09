Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1822 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1822 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1822 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: anticomondo GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5392 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 S at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
