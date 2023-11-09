Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1822 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1822 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5392 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
