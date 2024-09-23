Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1824
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1824
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1824
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Pattern
Golden coins
Ducat 1824 I.G.S.
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
50
Silver coins
Thaler 1824 G.S. Mining
Average price
890 $
Sales
0
69
Thaler 1824 S
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
33
Thaler 1824 S Mining
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
26
1/12 Thaler 1824 S
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1/24 Thaler 1824 S
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
3
Pattern coins
Thaler 1824 I.G.S. Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Category
Close
???
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send