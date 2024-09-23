Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1824

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1824 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1824 I.G.S.
Ducat 1824 I.G.S.
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 50

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1824 G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1824 G.S. Mining
Thaler 1824 G.S. Mining
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Thaler 1824 S
Reverse Thaler 1824 S
Thaler 1824 S
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Thaler 1824 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1824 S Mining
Thaler 1824 S Mining
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 S
1/12 Thaler 1824 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 S
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 S
1/24 Thaler 1824 S
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 3

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1824 I.G.S. Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1824 I.G.S. Pattern
Thaler 1824 I.G.S. Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
