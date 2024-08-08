Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1824 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3686 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
