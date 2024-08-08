Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1824 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1824 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1824 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Künker (21)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3686 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1824 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search