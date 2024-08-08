Ducat 1824 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1824 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3816 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (16) XF (24) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF64 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (7)

Künker (21)

Rauch (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)