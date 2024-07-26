Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 "Mining" with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Künker (33)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1824 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search