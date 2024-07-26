Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1824 G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 "Mining" with mark G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 332 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1824 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
