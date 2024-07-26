Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1824 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
