Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1824 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
