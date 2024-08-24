Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1824 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
