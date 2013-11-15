Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1824 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
