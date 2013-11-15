Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1824 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1824 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 S at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1824 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search