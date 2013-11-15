1/24 Thaler 1824 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1824 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)