Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1824 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1824 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1824 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 4, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 S "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1824 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

