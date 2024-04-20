Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1824 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1824 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search