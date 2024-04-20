Thaler 1824 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1824 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (13) VF (10)

