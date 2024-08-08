Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (5)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4747 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4650 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
