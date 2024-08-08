5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition XF (6) VF (2)