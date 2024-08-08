Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4747 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4650 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
