Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1810

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Ducat 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1810 S.G.H.
Ducat 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1810 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 27

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1810 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1810 H
4 Pfennig 1810 H
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 1
