Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search