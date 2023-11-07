Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

