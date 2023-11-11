Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 17, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 17, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

