Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (9) VF (5)