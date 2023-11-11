Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1810 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 17, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
