Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (3)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
