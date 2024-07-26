Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

