Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1588 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3636 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

