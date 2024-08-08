Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1810 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1810 S.G.H. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6800 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1810 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search