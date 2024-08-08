Ducat 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)