Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Coins of History - February 4, 2024
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

