Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

