Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
