Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

