Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search