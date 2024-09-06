Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
4 Pfennig 1810 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,7 - 9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1810 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
