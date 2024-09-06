4 Pfennig 1810 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1810 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition VF (1)