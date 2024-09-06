Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

4 Pfennig 1810 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1810 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1810 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,7 - 9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1810 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1810 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
