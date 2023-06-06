Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 430 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

