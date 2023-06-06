Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1810 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 430 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 GCN
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
