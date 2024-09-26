Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1820

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1820 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1820 I.G.S.
Ducat 1820 I.G.S.
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 130
Obverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1820 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S.
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 3
