Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
