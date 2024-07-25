Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Juno - September 22, 2023
Seller Juno
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
