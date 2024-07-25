Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

