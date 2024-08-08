Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1820 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1820 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6849 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

