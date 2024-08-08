Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6849 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
