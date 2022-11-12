Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
