Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1820 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search