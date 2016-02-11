1/12 Thaler 1820 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1820 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)