Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1820 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

