Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1820 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
