Thaler 1820 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1820 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (10) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (7)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

WAG (5)