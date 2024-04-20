Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1825 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1825 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2786 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1825 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1825 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
