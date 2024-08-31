Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1811

Golden coins

10 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
5 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Ducat 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1811 S.G.H.
Ducat 1811 S.G.H.
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 68
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1811 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 38
2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 33
1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1811 S.G.H.
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 13
1/48 Thaler 1811 H
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1811 H
1/48 Thaler 1811 H
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

3 Pfennig 1811 H
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1811 H
3 Pfennig 1811 H
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 7
1 Pfennig 1811 H
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1811 H
1 Pfennig 1811 H
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
